Catholicos of Cilicia Aram I urges Armenia’s PM to step down

Catholicos of Cilicia Aram I addressed a message calling Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

In his address the Catholicos stressed that the Armenian people are in deep alarm and live in uncertainty and despair.



“We lost big part of Artsakh erected and blossomed by the blood of our children irrespective of the courageous confrontation of our hero army against the Turkish-Azerbaijani army. We have also lost our national dignity and pride. We had many victims, captives and refugees,” the Catholicos stressed, adding that there is no Armenian in any corner of the world who would not suffer from this big loss the nation suffers.



“The people demand comprehensive and clear explanation of this terrible tragedy. We are facing uncertainty. Our people in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora express their complaint and revolt over the document signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan which also endangers Armenia’s territorial integrity, security and independence,” Aram I stressed, urging to refrain from steps causing polarization among people and stressing the need of unity.



“The inner unity and collective will of our people must become guarantees for tomorrow’s powerful Armenia and Artsakh. The collective will of our people and the general and supreme interest of the homeland must stay above from any kind of ambitions,” he stressed.



The Catholicos stressed that these were the principles Nikol Pashinyan came to power two years ago and in current critical conditions the PM who followed those principles must step down giving the NA an opportunity to carry out the constitutional process of electing new premier.



“Our expectation is that the newly elected PM and the transitional government will organize snap parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” the Catholicos stressed.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/12/08/aram-catholicos/1781882?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=a4ca4bec86864d394b044e26d8e0e8a7caf8486f-1607424124-0-AdUaOy4Pd-JzVq1cESFbrJoxuIGPAeP5QaAQNHe7JXvCDkCIl4qQyK0vfPuRporPeDxYQfXj3VEdtpdzSZ2bq68fqBumJ-NwKyGnxFFgezcVJirFIJ0oH_Y2OiDC50F7WidfKCQbnVDh23rYfi0HKpz3Yg_engSECLHo2_xi0LGL3q1FObTV8mKbI6p78ZUn6mYUztieAIDugI6KTY15OCqxxWmXLBTt4wJbnw7e-JMeCroLtc2EcWGKIZ5Y5SNLzx66JWtY1mUXsYBzQwa8NfKGHfB1ojkTtLi_o4iVYM0DbnvOESBOrMo4YLlKqRiZWLThgVs3eRP2DTxUbkEL1R3rvj7FFsUmVZuQ8hJy1kql