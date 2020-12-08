Armenia Issues Stamp Dedicated to Aurora Laureate, Yazidi Activist Mirza Dinnayi • MassisPost

YEREVAN — A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Laureates of “Aurora” Prize. Mirza Dinnayi” has been cancelled and put into circulation.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Stepan Tsaturyan, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Nicola Stanisch, 2019 Aurora prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Hayk Karapetyan, the President of Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musaelyan.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 350 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with print-run of 12 000 stamps. The designer of the stamp is Alla Mingalyova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team.

“HayPost” CJSC has issued a donation coupon for 150 AMD attached to the postage stamp. “HayPost” CJSC will transfer 150 AMD donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The postage stamp depicts the fourth Aurora Prize Laureate, the Co-Founder and Director of “Luftbrücke Irak” (“Air Bridge Iraq”) humanitarian organization, a Yazidi activist Mirza Dinnayi who works with the victims of ISIS. He has saved hundreds of women and children during the Iraqi war. Risking his own life, Mr. Dinnayi has personally evacuated and transported people from ISIS-controlled territories, after which his organization “Luftbrücke Irak” provided them with necessary treatment and support.

Mirza Dinnayi was named the 2019 Aurora Laureate on October 19, 2019, at the ceremony in Yerevan that was held during the Aurora Forum. Driven by his passion to save lives, this Yazidi activist has found a way to overcome numerous bureaucratic and logistic obstacles to help the most vulnerable members of the Yazidi community during numerous conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

