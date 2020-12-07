Search operations for bodies of killed troops in Artsakh to continue in territories under Azerbaijani control

The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations of the killed servicemen in the Karabakh conflict zone. As the Service said in a statement on Monday, since November 13, the rescue and defining units of the State Service have been involved in the operations in coordination with the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Head of State Service, Major-General Karen Sargsyan holds daily meetings with the parents of the missing people and PoWs. The results of the search operations are discussed through exchange of information and suggestions.

According to the source, the search exchange of bodies of the killed servicemen have already completed in Shushi and Martakert directions and are underway in the nearby communities of Martuni town, in the upper region of Askeran as well as Hadrut and Fizuli directions.

After the negotiations between the parties, the operations will soon launch in the Azerbaijani controlled areas of Hadrut, Mekhakavan and other settlements.

The Service reminds that it is not acting as a negotiating party, and rescue officers of the Service were actively involved in the search operations. An Operative headquarter has been established by the decision of Major-General Karen Sargsyan to collect information about servicemen, the data are mapped and submitted to the negotiating parties, the service said.

