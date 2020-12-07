Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid a tribute today to the memory of the victims of the 1988 devastating earthquake in Gyumri.

The PM laid a wreath at the memorial located in the yard of the Holy Saviour’s Church in the city.

The clergymen delivered prayer at the memorial.

Pashinyan had a brief talk to the residents of Gyumri who were near the Church. The Gyurmi residents expressed their support to the PM.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan and chief of staff of the PM’s administration Eduard Aghajanyan.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 32 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring 10 degrees on the MSK scale, took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1036948/