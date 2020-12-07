Azeri FM to visit Iran in coming days to discuss regional developments

Baku, Dec 7, IRNA – Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is to visit Iran on Wednesday (December 9) to review international and regional developments with senior Iranian officials, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku said on Monday.

Further deepening of relations between the two neighboring states and examining the most significant regional and international developments, particularly the post-war conditions of Nagorno-Karabakh, will be one of the most important goals of the trip, the Embassy noted.

Bayramov’s trip is his first foreign trip since the recent conflict between Baku and Yerevan, and the first to visit Iran since taking the post of Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan since July of this year.

IRNA