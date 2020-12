American Chess Academy – Fundraising blitz tournament on December 20th at 10 AM PST

We are hosting a fundraising blitz tournament on December 20th at 10 AM PST on chess.com. Join to play along and against some of the top Armenian titled players and for a chance to win a free lesson with a Grandmaster. The tournament is open to everyone. Suggested donation is $25, anyone who donates over $100 can also request a free lesson with WGM Tatev Abrahamyan