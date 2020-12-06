Special Nike sneakers put up for auction, proceeds to go to Armenia Fund

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Nike sneakers are being auctioned off at NFL Auction – the official auction site of the National Football League, and all of the money will go directly to ArmeniaFund to support much needed humanitarian aid in Armenia and Artsakh.

The sneakers were designed as part of the NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats initiative. All proceeds benefit charities identified by the specific player associated with the cleats, the NFL does not profit from the auction of these cleats.

The initiative comes from Regina Vartanian Najarian.

“Look for Berj and these sneakers when the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams this week!” she says on Facebook.

Berj Najarian is the director of football and head coach administration for the New England Patriots.

Auction closes on January 6th, 2021.

