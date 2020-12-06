Person who called for violence against people of Artsakh, several politicians on social media is detained

The person who called for violence against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and several politicians on social media has been detained, informed Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia.

Abrahamyan noted that the Yerevan Police on Wednesday launched a criminal case regarding a person calling for violence against the people of Artsakh and several politicians on social media, and the criminal case was sent to an Investigative Committee of Armenia for investigation.

During the investigation, the person who called for violence, justification of violence, and incitement to hate speech was detained on suspicion of committing these criminal acts.

The investigation is still in progress continues, Abrahamyan added in particular.

