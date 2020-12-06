More than 500 trucks awaiting reopening of motorway connecting Russia with Armenia

A total of 510 trucks are waiting on the Russia for the reopen the of strategic motorway which was closed yesterday due to bad weather conditions, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia told Interfax on Sunday.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, heavy snowfall continues in the area.

According to verified data, currently the travel restrictions on this motorway apply only to large trucks.

On Saturday night, this road was closed to all types of vehicles due to heavy snowfall in Georgia.

At present, this motorway is the only land route that connects not only Georgia but also Armenia with Russia.

https://news.am/eng/news/617370.html