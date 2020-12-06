More than 40 residents of Artsakh’s Stepanakert apply to Russian military doctors in one day

The special medical detachment of the Eastern Military District of Russia continues to provide medical assistance to the population of Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], informed the Russian Defense Ministry.

Accordingly, these Russian military doctors received more than 40 Stepanakert residents in one day.

Over 60 physicians work in this special medical unit.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.

