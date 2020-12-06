Frontline Women in Karabakh

Click CC for English.

“The female heroes are a source of a different level of pride.” This is what was said about the women who served on the frontline during the Karabakh War. A portion of them continue to serve in their respective units, even after the end of the war.

The women in charge of the Kornet anti-tank missile system used the weapon to hit dozens of tanks, checkpoints, and even a helicopter. These frontline women recount to CIVILNET their experiences of fighting alongside men during the Second Karabakh War.

