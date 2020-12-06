Azerbaijan flag is raised on Armenian church, says Armenia MP

Naira Zohrabyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, posted on Facebook a photo of the Vankasar Church in Aghdam District of Karabakh (Artsakh).

“The flag of Azerbaijan was raised on the White Cross Church in Vankasar. Traitors and those who justify betrayal be cursed thrice,” Zohrabyan wrote as attachment to this photo.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/617398.html