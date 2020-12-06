Artsakh villager is rescued after 3 days in Azerbaijan captivity

After being released from three days of Azerbaijani captivity—by the efforts of Russian peacekeepers, Abel Hambardzumyan, 52, a resident of Khramort village in Askeran Region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), is trying to recover from the nightmare he went through during his captivity.

He has physical pains, fractures of the ribs due to the beating, head injury, and he has difficulty moving.

Hambardzumyan is now being cared for by his family—his wife, son, and daughters—who moved to Gyumri, Armenia, during the recent Artsakh war.

Abel still does not believe that he has returned from Azerbaijani captivity, during which he had not held out such hope for a second.

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Hambardzumyan recalled the days of his captivity, and how he was captured on November 28—with a fellow villager.

In Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Abel and his fellow villager Ramiz were questioned and subjected to a forensic medical examination.

Hambardzumyan considers their return a miracle, and he hopes that this miracle will happen to all the other Armenians in Azerbaijani captivity.

Three rib fractures, acute headaches, leg and right kidney injuries have now been added to the injuries—concussion, head injury, and contusion—he had sustained in the 1990s.

Despite this ordeal, Abel Hambardzumyan wants to return to Askeran with his family. But he will try to be more careful, as there is always danger, but his home, his land, and his business are there

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/617332.html