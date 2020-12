Did the War Lack Coverage in the US Media?

Actor and comedian James Adomian traveled to Armenia from the US to see the situation in the country for himself. James explained why he decided to come to Armenia, and also spoke on the US and international media coverage of the 2020 Karabakh War.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/12/05/Did-the-War-Lack-Coverage-in-the-US-Media/411780