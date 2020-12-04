Newspaper: Putin’s words worry Armenia authorities

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The Russian President’s [Vladimir Putin] statement—at the last online CSTO Assembly—to support the Prime Minister of Armenia was not unequivocally accepted even by [PM] Nikol Pashinyan’s team.

Let us remind that Putin stated: “Our task is to support Prime Minister Pashinyan and his team in the settlement of peaceful life and the implementation of decisions.” This statement has aroused new fears among the clear-headed and thinking part of the ruling circles [of Armenia]: What further decisions does the RF [Russian Federation] President insinuate?

The thing is that the November 9 [trilateral] agreement [on a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone] is now considered fulfilled; December 1 was the deadline when the last [Artsakh Armenian] territory, Lachin [(Berdzor)], was handed over to the enemy [Azerbaijan].

Deep suspicions have formed within the ruling circles [of Armenia] that Putin needs Pashinyan in the office of the Prime Minister in order [for Putin] to carry out his imperial aspirations to create a union state.

Russia is already talking—at an expert level—about the prospect of unification with Armenia; something that would have been considered a fantasy genre before September 27 [when Azerbaijan had launched its military aggression against Artsakh].

