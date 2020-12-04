Charles Michel says Turkey must stop its provocations and hostile rhetoric

The cat and mouse game with Turkey in the dispute over territory in the Eastern Mediterranean must end, said European Council President Charles Michel.

Turkey must stop its provocations and hostile rhetoric, Reuters reported referring to Michel.

Charles Michel spoke before a meeting of the EU political leadership on December 10, at which sanctions on Turkey are to be considered. In October, the EU scrapped punitive measures to give Turkey and Greece time to negotiate a territorial dispute.

Turkey sent seismic ships with naval escorts into the waters of Greece and Cyprus to explore for hydrocarbons, prompting Greece to deploy its navy. Turkey has recalled the courts ahead of the October summit and has done so again ahead of next week’s meetings.

https://news.am/eng/news/617085.html