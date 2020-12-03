Participation of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the OSCE 27th Ministerial Council Meeting via videoconference, 3-4 December 2020 / Rep. of Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the 27th Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held via videoconference on 3-4 December 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that developments in Nagorno-Karabakh were a real chance for peace after 30 years, that we were supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that our contribution to OSCE mediation efforts would continue.

On 3 December 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the 6th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) via videoconference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu delivered a speech on Turkish Foreign Policy and regional developments and noted that he grew up listening to the waves of the Mediterranean, that the people of the Mediterranean were blessed with a mild, optimistic and joyful character, and that the Eastern Mediterranean Conference was a chance to establish a suitable environment for cooperation.

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Dışişleri Bakanlığı