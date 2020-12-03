Minsk Group Co-Chair countries urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to negotiate a lasting and sustainable peace agreement

The Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Stephen E. Biegun, and Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian have issued a joint statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to the statement published on the OSCE website, the head of delegations welcome the cessation of military activities in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the trilateral statement signed on November 9 by Russian, Azerbaijani presidents and Armenian Prime Minister.

“The Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue implementing fully their obligations under the November 9 statement, in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts, as well as their previous ceasefire commitments,’ the statement read in part,, also calling facilitate the full and prompt departure from the region of all foreign mercenaries.

The Co-Chair countries remind Armenia and Azerbaijan of their obligation to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of remains. They underline the importance of guaranteeing conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of people displaced by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including during the recent hostilities. They underscore the importance of protecting historical and religious heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

They also appeal to the international community including ICRC, UN institutions, and other appropriate structures as well as OSCE Minsk Group individual countries to take concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Co-Chair countries next urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to take advantage of the current ceasefire to negotiate a lasting and sustainable peace agreement under the auspices of the Co-Chairs. “The Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group recall their firm commitment to the non-use or threat of force to settle disputes. They reiterate their consistent and united position in favor of a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict in line with the basic principles and elements well-known to both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” read the statement.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/12/03/Minsk-Group-Co-Chair/2413572