Israeli expert: Armenian authorities could have prevented Artsakh war, they are unable to deal with serious problems

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

The Armenia authorities are to blame for the start of the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Israeli political scientist, diplomat Yakov Kedmi said in an interview to 24 News.

“Unfortunately, Armenia was unable to properly prepare for this moment neither in terms of its authorities, nor the economic and military forces. One can, of course, argue that if the Armenian military had been much stronger and the military-political leadership had acted more effectively, all this would not have happened,” he said.

At the same time, the expert highlighted the heroic deeds performed by Armenian soldiers on the battlefield.

“But heroism is the result of an unfortunate combination of circumstances. When everything goes right, heroism is not needed,” Kedmi said.

According to him, Armenia’s failure in the Artsakh war is not the result of the weakness of the Armenian people, but quite the opposite.

“The authorities are to blame for the outbreak of the war. They failed to find the right political solution to avoid a war. This is the first thing the government should be concerned about. The government of Armenia had enough tools to prevent a war. Moreover, in the end it could have ended up in a much better situation than what Armenia is facing now. Second, the very conduct of the war, the preparation of the army and the country for the war showed that the Armenian authorities are unable to deal with serious problems,” Kedmi said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/12/03/Israeli-expert/2413303