Families of civilians killed, persons who became disabled in Karabakh to get Armenia social assistance payments

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the social assistance measure for the families of civilian casualties and the persons who have become disabled as a result of the military aggression which Azerbaijan had recently carried out against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
With this measure, the citizens of both Armenia and Artsakh can receive the specified social assistance.
This social assistance shall be provided as a one-time payment ranging between 1 and 5 million drams.
