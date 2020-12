Distinguished Armenian aviation specialist Dmitri Atbashyan dies aged 82

Dmitri Atbashyan, one of the most authoritative specialists in the field of Armenian aviation, has passed away Thursday at the age of 82. Atbashyan’s death was reported on his Facebook.

In particular, he had served as Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, and as Head of the Department of Civil Aviation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

https://news.am/eng/news/616816.html