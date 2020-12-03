Displaced residents of Shushi want to know what comes next

People who were forced to flee their homes in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) town of Shushi which passed under Azerbaijani control in November, today have gathered in front of the Permanent Representation of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia to get to know what comes next.

Stella Mirzoyan from Shushi told reporters that she was ready to return to Artsakh if the housing problem was resolved, but did not want to take her grandchildren with her yet.

“They are still in shock after what they saw there. It is a little early for the children to return there,” she said.

According to the woman, many people in Artsakh are facing housing problems, which cannot be resolved overnight.

She said that they left Shushi on October 28, when the situation was difficult and there was no hope of staying. The woman used to sell candles at the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral before the war. She and her family were received by an unknown family in Armenia. Mrs. Stella expressed gratitude to the family, that treated her like a relative, but expressed desire to return to Artsakh.

