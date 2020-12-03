Armenia FM has telephone talk with Italy counterpart

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.

Minister Aivazian expressed hope that mutual efforts would be made to further enrich the Armenian-Italian bilateral agenda and make it more effective.

The interlocutors reflected on the situation created by the recent Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the regional developments. Armenia’s FM strongly condemned the inhuman and degrading treatment of Armenian captives by Azerbaijan.

Touching upon Turkey’s expansionist aspirations and destabilizing policy in the neighboring regions, Minister Aivazian noted that in the recent war unleashed against Artsakh and Armenia, Turkey also had the most direct participation in it in terms of its unconditional military and political assistance to Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of foreign militant terrorists from the Middle East to the region.

In the context of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Ara Aivazian reaffirmed that the full and fair realization of the rights of the people of Artsakh, including the right to self-determination, remains a priority for Armenia.

Both sides underscored the addressing of issues of peaceful settlement exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

https://news.am/eng/news/616793.html