Armenia condoles with Iran over Fakhrizadeh assassination

Tehran, Dec 2, IRNA – Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan expressed condolences over the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

According to Armenianmedia, Naghdalyan said Yerevan slams any terrorist action in the region and the world.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and a number of terrorists opened fire on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

UAE, Jordan, Oman, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Syria, UK, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Turkey have so far condemned in the strongest terms his assassination.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that the enemies had been trying hard to assassinate Iran’s defense industry scientist for 20 years before his martyrdom.

He added that intelligence services had received information that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was being targeted by a terrorist act.

