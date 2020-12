Those demanding Armenia PM’s resignation end their hunger strike

YEREVAN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday visited the people—at Republic Square in Yerevan—who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and he asked them to end their respective hunger strike.

These protesters did not reject the Catholicos’ request, and on the ninth day of their hunger strike, they announced that they were ending this means of their fight and choosing another method.

