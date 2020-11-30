Greece criticizes Germany for refusing to impose sanctions on Turkey

Greek FM Nikos Dendias called on Germany to fulfill its leadership role in the EU and to support Athens’ call for an arms embargo on Turkey.

Dendias called on EU leaders to send a clear message to Turkey at the December summit, Greek Reporter reported.

According to him, Germany must realize the inadequacy of the provision of strike weapons to a country that threatens the peace and stability of the two EU member states. Greece cannot understand Germany’s reluctance to use its immense power to set a clear example that countries must abide by international law.

If EU leaders do not take action on Turkey, as they did at their summit in October, the message will be that whoever acts arbitrarily and violates international law, whoever blackmails, will ultimately go unpunished, or, in the worst case it will even be rewarded, Dendias said.

Greece calls for an international embargo on the sale of military equipment to Turkey and the suspension of the European Union customs union agreement due to Turkey’s ongoing provocations.

