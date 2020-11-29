Kim Kardashian on New Initiative for Children of Artsakh

TV star Kim Kardashian continues to support the homeland.

“Initiated by UCLA and UC Berkeley HRI chapters, “Holiday Backpacks for Artsakh,” aims to bring holiday cheer to the children displaced by the war in Artsakh. Pack a backpack with toys, school and art supplies, personal care items, clothing and accessories, a personal note, and more, and gift it to a child displaced by the war in Artsakh. The backpacks will be distributed to students at Project Hope centers,” Kim wrote.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/89970/kim-kardashian-on-new-initiative-for-children-of-artsakh.html