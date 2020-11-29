Is Democracy At Stake in Armenia?

Anna Ohanyan is the Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of International Relations at Stonehill College, as well as a non-resident senior scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She gives her take on whether Armenian democracy is at stake, the new geopolitical makeup of the region, country comparisons and whether the West is readying to engage in the South Caucasus.

UPDATE: The Western financial package to Georgia after the 2008 war was not 12bn$, but 4bn$.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/11/29/Is-Democracy-At-Stake-in-Armenia/410633