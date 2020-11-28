The French humanitarian aid will be distributed to Erebuni Medical and National Burn Centers

Eric Chevallier, Director of the Crisis Center at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs coordinates the delivery and distribution of France’s humanitarian aid to Armenia. At the press conference on Saturday in Yerevan, Eric Chevallier informed that a group of doctors had arrived in Armenian weeks ago, bringing medical equipment and drugs to support their Armenian colleagues and exchange experiences.

The first plane from France to Armenia brought medical equipment – medicines to strengthen the capacity of the Armenian healthcare system, as well as basic necessities for people displaced from Artsakh to Armenia. Covers and hygiene kits were also provided to be distributed to those affected by the conflict.

Eric Chevallier informed that the second plane carrying humanitarian aid for Armenia landed in Yerevan on November 27. Former France international, World Champion Youri Djorkaeff, who had accompanied the aid, was present at the press conference along with the Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

The November 27 aid contained portable health points which make it possible to offer healthcare services up to 500 patients. The equipment will be distributed to Erebuni medical center and the National Burn Center.

Eric Chevallier informed that France is considering to launch cooperation through connecting medical institutions of Paris, Lion and Marseille with Yerevan centers. He also said, his team would continue coordinating the activities of non-government organizations and the UN agencies.

