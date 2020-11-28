Médecins Sans Frontières team, humanitarian aid brought from France to support Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne personally attended the ceremonial donation of humanitarian aid to Armenia.

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, Aznavour Foundation Director Kristina Aznavour, French Goodwill Ambassador for Armenia Youri Djorkaeff and others attended the ceremony.

This second relief plane from France has brought humanitarian aid envisaged for assisting the Armenians who were affected from the Artsakh-Azerbaijan war. The aid will be distributed among the medical facilities in Armenia.

Lemoyne and Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan signed a document which states that France has donated a 5-tonn capacity mobile medical station with the ability of treating 500 patients and a COVID-19 batch consisting of 5 generators, 5 extractors, 25000 gloves, 900 protective gear and 10000 FFP2 masks and 2500 hygiene items.

“First of all I’d like to thank Jonathan Lacote, because we’ve been closely cooperating ever since the pandemic began, when health workers were arriving from France to assist our doctors and exchange experience. We highly appreciate any assistance from France, given the many years of friendship between our countries,” Torosyan said.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also arrived in Armenia as part of partnership. The organization will provide medical treatment, physical and psychological rehabilitation, equipment and material support.

The French delegation said that humanitarian support from France will be continuous.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

