Armenian, French officials discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian on Friday met with Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who headed a delegation accompanying French humanitarian assistance sent to Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Welcoming the members of the delegation, Ayvazian thanked them for the visit to Armenia during this difficult times and for the solidarity shown to the Armenians of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the Armenian and French diplomats stressed the urgency of taking steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, to provide conditions for the displaced Artsakh Armenians to return to their homes and to protect their rights. In that context, the Armenian FM thanked the French government and the people for standing with the Artsakh Armenians at this crucial moment.

Minister Ayvazian pointed to Turkey’s expansionist ambitions in the South Caucasus, describing them as a key factor in undermining regional security and stability.

In this context, both sides stressed the importance of removing foreign militants transferred to the region by Turkey in terms of international and regional security.

Ara Ayvazian and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne exchanged views on addressing the rights and interests of the Armenians of Artsakh within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

In this context, the Armenian foreign policy chief highlighted the recognition of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination as a necessary condition for building a free, safe and dignified future in their historical homeland.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/28/Armenian-French-minister-Artsakh/2410122