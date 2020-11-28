A seventeenth-century Armenian manuscript put up for sale at the Sotheby’s auction

A seventeenth-century Armenian manuscript copied in Amida by the scribe Minas has been put up for sale at the Sotheby’s auction house, the Institute of Ancient Manuscripts Matenadaran reported.

The auction will last until December 1, 2020. The initial estimate of the manuscript is 10,000 pounds.

The Matenadaran offers Armenian charitable and cultural organizations and benefactors, if possible, to purchase this valuable manuscript rich with miniatures. “It is desirable that the manuscript remains in the national environment and, if possible, be housed in the most important center of Armenian manuscripts, the Mashtots Matenadaran,” said the source.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/28/Armenian-manuscript-Sotheby-auction/2410431