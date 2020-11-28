1,248 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 133,594 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 31 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,121 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 535 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,330, the total respective number so far is 106,479, and the number of people currently being treated is 24,459—which is a drop by 121 in one day.

And 3,358 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 505,965 such tests have been performed to date.

https://news.am/eng/news/615967.html