Holy Lance to be brought out on November 28

This year, the Armenian Apostolic Church will celebrate the Feast of the Apostles St. Thaddeus and St. Bartholomew on November 28.

Back in 2015, according to the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the feast was proclaimed as a Pilgrimage Day of Holy Lance (Geghard), the press service of the church reported.

On the feast, a Divine Liturgy will be offered in St. John the Baptist and St. Vardan Chapel-baptistery of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The liturgy will start at 10:30 a.m.

On this solemn occasion, the Holy Lance will be taken to the Cathedral and will remain there during the celebration of Divine Liturgy.

At the conclusion, His Holiness Karekin II will convey his blessings to the attended pious people and the homeland with the miraculous Holy Lance, the church said.

