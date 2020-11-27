French Senator: We insist that Nagorno-Karabakh must become independent

Only 2,860 square kilometers of Nagorno-Karabakh have been left, meaning one-quarter of the territory, and now it is necessary to restore the negotiations within the scope of the Minsk Group. This is what French Senator, Chair of the Armenia-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Gilbert-Luc Devinaz told Kommersant.

“Unfortunately, there was historical injustice when Nagorno-Karabakh was incorporated in the composition of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan in 1920-36. We know that Armenia has tried to have that territory be returned to the republic several times,” he stated.

Asked if it will be possible to establish an independent state in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Senator stated the following: “This is exactly what we are insisting. Turkey’s pretensions are extremely troublesome. France has special relations with Armenia, and what was a troubling signal for us was when President Erdogan declared that he wants to finish what his ancestors started. We all remember the Armenian Genocide very well. It is the refugees who were saved from genocide who came and enriched France with their knowledge and skills.

When we received the delegation of Armenian MPs one-and-a-half years ago, we listened to their concerns about the positions of Ailyev and Erdogan and their concerns about the potential military aggression, but at the time, the alarm seemed exaggerated. However, today we see that this isn’t the case at all. On November 9, we all saw that Russia settled the situation, not the Minsk format. Currently, our priority is assistance to the peaceful civilians who were compelled to leave their homes, and there may be up to 90,000 peaceful civilians. France has several funds, foundations and associations that will be involved in these efforts.”

