France MFA official to visit Armenia

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit Yerevan, the press service of the French embassy in Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

His working visit will take place on Friday and Saturday, and the French secretary of state will bring along a cargo of humanitarian aid from France to Armenia.

During his stay in Armenia, Lemoyne will visit the Ministry of Health and two hospitals.

Meetings with the country’s political leadership are planned, too.

