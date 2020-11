Armenia’s Pashinyan reflects on several matters

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday delivered a television address, during which he reflected on several matters.

In particular, Pashinyan noted that the Armenian people have questions, sometimes they are bitter and angry, and sometimes—disappointed and disenchanted, but through all this, he sees the trust of the people and wants to thank them for that trust.

https://news.am/eng/news/615820.html