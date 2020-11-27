Armenian PM appoints new deputy minister of foreign affairs

By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Gevondyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The respective decision is published on the government website.

Armen Gevondyan served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Belarus.

