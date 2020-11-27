Armenia advances in FIFA rankings

Armenia’s national football team has moved up to 99th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday after beating Georgia and Northern Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

The rankings are still led by Belgium, followed by France and Brazil. England is ranked fourth and Portugal comes fifth on the list.

1․ Belgium 1780

2․ France 1755

3․ Brazil 1743

4․ England 1670

5․ Portugal 16662

6․ Spain 1645

7․ Argentina 1642

8․ Uruguay 1639

9․ Mexico 1632

10․ Italy 1625

24․ Ukraine 1528

39․ Russia 1461

65․ North Macedonia 1362

85․ Uzbekistan 1283

88․ Belarus 1269

89․ Georgia 1267

96․ Kyrgyzstan 1240

99․ Armenia 1233

109․ Estonia 1180

121. Tajikistan 1143

122․ Kazakhstan 1142

129. Lithuania 1114

132. Turkmenistan 1107

126. Լatvia 1082

177․ Moldova 950

