Armenia advances in FIFA rankings

Armenia’s national football team has moved up to 99th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday after beating Georgia and Northern Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.
The rankings are still led by Belgium, followed by France and Brazil. England is ranked fourth and Portugal comes fifth on the list.
1․ Belgium 1780
2․ France 1755
3․ Brazil 1743
4․ England 1670
5․ Portugal 16662
6․ Spain 1645
7․ Argentina 1642
8․ Uruguay 1639
9․ Mexico 1632
10․ Italy 1625
24․ Ukraine 1528
39․ Russia 1461
65․ North Macedonia 1362
85․ Uzbekistan 1283
88․ Belarus 1269
89․ Georgia 1267
96․ Kyrgyzstan 1240
99․ Armenia 1233
109․ Estonia 1180
121. Tajikistan 1143
122․ Kazakhstan 1142
129. Lithuania 1114
132. Turkmenistan 1107
126. Լatvia 1082
177․ Moldova 950
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/27/Armenia-FIFA-rankings/2409833
İlk yorum yapan siz olun