Russia emergency ministry sends additional support team to Artsakh

The Russian Federation Ministry of Emergency Situations (RF MES) has sent a team of additional forces and resources to provide assistance to the population in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], TASS reported, citing the MES press service.

“On November 25, an IL-76 plane of the RF MES transported rescuers to Nagorno-Karabakh,” the aforesaid press service said, in particular, in a statement.

It added that the necessary equipment and supplies as well as the household needs for the specialists have been transported.

Besides, the Russian MES noted that it the number of its staff in Artsakh is planned to be increased in the near future.

On November 21, the first convoy of the Russian MES had left for Stepanakert, transporting 45 tons of construction material, and on Tuesday, the second convoy transported 300 tons of humanitarian aid to the Artsakh capital.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.

