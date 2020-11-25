French minister says recognition of Artsakh’s independence by French Senate to do no good to anyone

The unilateral recognition of Artsakh by French Senate will not do any good to anyone, neither to Armenia, nor people of Karabakh, French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said in a statement.
Earlier the French Senate adopted a resolution calling on the government to recognize Nagorno Karabakh.
https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/11/25/french-minister/1776982?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=eaa13a6b0e52873404a18142522f44a3df60fd1d-1606375137-0-AXnU4KTv2FPHgd4Z4rqcMg5lPvsTZtdDRJO7uJBTVnRPzQoUcekSY2yxVNJPS4CIvqhD6rSrOfbZxoUDzPcQYO2oEK3lTfpPHfMZ1YI4IVgjzvi-BjEQYY0CoupHPzBROmqHRuVgj_C7DliHx65Ap8Zf_yvMy5L9GVNLj2wAjVMj4duuVTQwN2GihfHGVTNdlYA9TvgOz2xUD-dlZ9rMS0GxxfNQuwf6b3cRUoVxGmbmE6sAx8g35KZjvjKrNbaQ238PPE7cofA63HBVIQwVbIljYhgMAoULN6EawbBFRUB4jy89rqWH-Qmvul1zm8HAvNvUCNWqNFdAssJasn6_LpaxY05tCG1X-sTd-VMvkaJM
İlk yorum yapan siz olun