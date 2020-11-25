Erdogan says discussed expansion of efforts to ensure peace in Karabakh with Putin

ANKARA, November 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed ways to expand efforts to ensure peace in Nagorno-Karabakh in a telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as Erdogan himself said in an address to the parliament on Wednesday.

“Despite a 30-year delay, Azerbaijan’s flag was raised above Karabakh. Yesterday, I discussed the matter with Mr. Putin. We – Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia – will ensure peace in the region,” Erdogan pointed out. “However, we have a chance to improve the process. Mr. Putin and I also discussed efforts to expand [the ceasefire] together with other countries of the region,” he added. According to the Turkish president, if more countries join the three states, “we will be able to really change the situation.”

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict over the disputed territory, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

