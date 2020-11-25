Church of Cyprus does not oppose the recognition of Ukrainian Autocephaly

The meeting of the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus, which met on November 23 and 25, 2020, concluded.

The Holy Synod dealt with the Ukrainian issue and the recognition of Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine by Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus on October 24, 2020.

As stressed in today’s announcement, the Holy Synod decided not to oppose the decision of the Archbishop of Cyprus.

Find below the announcement of the Holy Synod:

The Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus during its sessions, November 23 and 25, 2020, discussed in detail the Ukrainian Ecclesiastical Issue as well as the problem created by the commemoration of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy by Archbishop Chrysostomos and decided not to oppose the decision of the Archbishop.

At the same time, the Holy Synod looks forward to a broader consultation in which everyone can work to overcome the current crisis that threatens to split the Church of Jesus Christ.

Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus

