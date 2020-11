Borough of Ridgefield, New Jersey, recognizes Artsakh

Borough of Ridgefield, New Jersey, has recognized the Artsakh Republic, ANCA Eastern Region reports.

The city also condemns the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks against the Armenians of Artsakh.

“Special thanks to the ANC of New Jersey! Today and everyday, we work to recognize Artsakh,” ANCA Eastern Region wrote on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/25/Borough-of-Ridgefield-Artsakh/2408298