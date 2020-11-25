***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

By Kostas Onisenko Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has assured that all Christian churches in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that came under his country’s control will be protected as Azerbaijan’s heritage. At the same time, Aliyev said that he was ready to receive a UNESCO delegation on the issue. In fact, he spoke sarcastically against his country’s critics on the issue as, as he said, they do not show such sensitivity when it comes to abuse of Muslim mosques. “Today, after the end of the war, some foreign leaders raise the issue: What will happen to the Christian temples in the liberated areas, which are under the control of Azerbaijan? They express their concern both in their discussions with me and in their official statements. There is no need to worry, especially the leaders of foreign countries, those who incite anti-Islamic sentiments, those who turn a blind eye to insulting the sanctuaries of Islam and even justify those who insult them,” Aliyev said during his visit in the city of Agdam. Aliyev visited the city’s mosque and donated the Quran from Mecca. According to Aliyev, the state of Azerbaijan is repairing Christian churches at public expense as it is a national heritage of the country, while he stated that he cooperates with UNESCO and is ready to receive representatives of the organization. “Who can blame us? Those who close mosques? Or will those who threw severed pigs’ heads in mosques teach us a lesson and express their concern? No need to worry. Our churches in Caucasus are our national heritage, as well as the Georgian churches and the Armenian church.” https://orthodoxtimes.com/azerbaijan-is-on-the-counterattack-on-the-issue-of-christian-temples/