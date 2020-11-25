Artsakh MFA welcomes French Senate vote on a resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the resolution adopted by the French Senate on the need to recognize the Artsakh Republic.

“We express our deep gratitude to the senators, all individuals and organizations, for their efforts to make this historic decision possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is noteworthy that, among other important points, the adopted resolution of the Senate condemns the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh on September 27, with the participation of terrorist mercenaries, and calls on the French authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the restoration of the borders established in 1994, which, in fact, are enshrined in the indefinite trilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the Artsakh Republic, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry attached importance to the courageous stance of the French Senate to call on the government to “recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and make that recognition the subject of peace negotiations. “We hope that this decision of the Senate will inspire the adoption of resolutions of the same nature, the same power, first in the French National Assembly, as in other countries of the world.”

The Ministry declares that after the public refusal to discuss the issue of armed aggression against Artsakh, the military occupation of a large part of its territories, any obstacle to the recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic by other states disappears.

“We are convinced that the process of international recognition of the Artsakh Republic also corresponds to the medium and long-term interests of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, including the Russian Federation,” the Ministry said.

“The international recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic is based on the principles of justice, equality of peoples, and will make a significant contribution to ensuring stronger security, stability and predictability in the South Caucasus,” it concluded.

