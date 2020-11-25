Armenia’s Pashinyan: Unblocking of transport links will change whole logic of development in region

The political agreement on the unblocking of transport links, and which is contained in the joint statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, can change the whole economic situation in the region, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with TASS.

“This is a very important moment,” he added, commenting on this point in the aforesaid tripartite statement. “And I think we need to focus on that in the near future, as when we talk about economic stabilization not only in Armenia but in the whole region, we must take concrete steps.”

Pashinyan noted that the difficult economic situation today is typical not only for Armenia. “In all countries of the region and around the world [the situation] is not very good, and it is related to the coronavirus pandemic; that is, this is a global, regional issue. And the existing political agreement on the unblocking of transport communications, of course, can be a starting point not only in the region, but also to change the whole logic of economic development in our region,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Armenia stressed that he expects the implementation of this provision. “I hope we will be able to implement the political agreements that are set out in the joint statement. In particular, I mean the unblocking of economic infrastructure, railways, etc.,” he explained.

https://news.am/eng/news/615387.html