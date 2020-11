Armenian PM believes Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh for over five years

YEREVAN, November 25. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Russian peacekeepers will stay in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than five years.

“True, five years may be enough to create guarantees of security and stability in the region. But the Karabakh conflict is a prolonged one, so I do not believe that the presence of Russian peacekeepers will be confined to one five-year period,” Pashinyan told TASS in an interview.

