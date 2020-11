Armenia ex-education minister Arayik Harutyunyan is appointed PM chief adviser

By Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, former Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan has been appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Harutyunyan held the aforesaid ministerial post since 2018, but he was dismissed on Monday.

https://news.am/eng/news/615389.html