Iran, Russia discuss JCPOA, Karabakh

According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement, Zarif and Lavrov discussed current issues in Karabakh after Russia efforts in line with establishing ceasefire in the conflict zone.

The also reviewed the importance of helping residents of Karabakh who were affected by war.

Syrian issues, situation of the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan were among other topics discussed by both sides.

Zarif and Lavrov referred to cooperation between two countries in the international community; namely, Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Both sides stressed Tehran-Moscow compliance with all parties’ return to full implementation of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231.

They also exchanged views on all-out participation in economic, commercial and humanitarian fields.

IRNA